Lane closures for the week of November 3.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas Department of Transportation in Amarillo has provided your weekly lane closures for the Week of Nov. 3, 2019.

• Watch for crews cleaning out sign stubs holes on State Loop (SL) 335 and setting sign stubs, particularly at crossovers.



• Pothole repair crews will be in various locations on SL 335, SH 136, FM 1912, RM 2381, RM 1061, and FM 1719.



• On Amarillo Boulevard, various lanes will be closed between Hughes Street and Western Street for edge maintenance.



• The left and center lanes of I-40 will be closed in both directions at Nelson Street for weather-related repairs.



• Expect various lane closures on I-40 westbound from Amarillo Boulevard to Adkisson Road for striping and seeding operations.



• Expect various lane closures on I-27 in both directions from 26th Avenue to 45th Avenue for patching.



• The right lanes of the I-27 frontage roads will be closed in both directions from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily from Western Street to Georgia Street as construction of ADA-compliant sidewalks and ramps continues.



• Hillside Road will be closed at Helium Road from Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 4 – 6 for installation of drainage pipes.



• Just north of Canyon, contractors will close the right lane of I-27 northbound at the direct connector from US 87 for concrete work on I-27. The right lane will be closed on Monday, Nov. 4, then again from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, Nov. 5 and 6.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.