Lane closures for the week of November 15, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of November 15, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Lane Closures:

Various east- and westbound I-40 mainlane closures are planned throughout the week, from Pullman Road to Soncy Road, for pavement repairs.

Weather permitting, the eastbound I-40 on-ramp, between Soncy Road to east of Coulter Street, will be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, to allow crews to safely place hot mix pavement.

Monday, Nov. 16, the eastbound Loop 335 right shoulder will be closed from River Road to Glen Street to allow crews to safely remove small trees in the culverts.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, the southbound US 87 outside lane will be closed at Willow Creek Avenue for pavement repairs.

Starting Monday, Nov. 16, Dalhart Maintenance crews will close the US 87/Tennessee Avenue intersection to traffic. The close will allow crews to safely mill the pavement and place a new road surface. Work is scheduled to be completed and the intersection reopened to traffic on Thursday, Nov. 19. Traffic will be detoured around the work area.