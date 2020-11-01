Lane closures for the week of November 1, 2020

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Roads Closed this Week_-1833603663436888139

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of November 1, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Lane Closures:

Watch for multiple lane closures on I-40 in both directions from Pullman Road to Soncy Road for road repairs.

Other Work:

On Friday, Nov. 6, crews will pave the shoulders on I-40 eastbound from the entrance ramp located between Soncy Road and Coulter Street to just east of Coulter Street. This work will take place between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss