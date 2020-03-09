Lane closures for the week of March 8

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation in Amarillo has various lane closings for the week of March 8, 2020.

See those lane closings listed below.

• Various lanes will be closed in both directions on Soncy Road from 45th Avenue to 77th Avenue for fog seal operations.

• I-40 eastbound will be reduced to one lane from Bell Street to Paramount Boulevard for patching repairs.

• I-40 westbound will be reduced to one lane from the downtown interchange to Washington Street for patching repairs.

• Watch for slow-moving operations along I-40, I-27, and the downtown interchange for herbicide applications.

• The right lane of I-27 northbound will be closed Thursday, March 12, from FM 2219 to McCormick Road for patching repairs. This work could extend into Friday, March 13.

• Pullman Road will be closed between the frontage roads at I-40 Wednesday and Thursday, March 11 and 12, to place overhang brackets on the eastbound I-40 bridge beams. This work will take place between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. each day.

• Various lanes of SL 335 will be closed for patching repairs on Tuesday, March 10, at Cactus Street and Wednesday, March 11, at Cherry Avenue.

• Thursday, March 12, the southbound lane of FM 2176 (Broadway) will be closed between Willow Creek and SL 335 for patching repairs.

CANYON: Tuesday through Thursday, March 10 – 12, expect multiple lane closures on SP 48 (Russell Long Blvd.) in both directions from 23rd Avenue to 4th Avenue (SH 217) for patching repairs.

