Lane closures for the week of March 22

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings in the Amarillo area for the week of March 22, 2020.

See those lane closings listed below.

Amarillo

• As work continues on installing median cable barrier, expect various inside lane and shoulder closures on I-40 in both directions from Pullman Road to Jackrabbit Road.

• Watch for slow-moving operations along I-40, I-27 and the downtown interchange for herbicide application.

• Watch for various lane closures along I-27 in both directions from Rockwell Road to McCormick Road for patching.

• Various lanes will be closed on Soncy Road from 45th Avenue to 77th Avenue for fog seal operations.

• On Monday and Tuesday, March 23 and 24, watch for mill and fill operations on State Loop (SL) 335 westbound that will close the right lane from FM 1912 to N. Eastern Street. The right lane will be closed overnight as will the FM 1912 entrance ramp. FM 1912 traffic will be detoured to the SH 136 entrance ramp.

• On Wednesday, March 25, crews will make patching repairs in the right lane of FM 1719 (Western Street) southbound from SL 335 to Hastings Road.

• On Thursday, March 26, crews will make patching repairs in the left lane of FM 1719 in both directions from SL 335 to Hastings Road.

CANYON

Weather permitting, overlay work on Russell Long Boulevard is expected to begin Monday, March 23, and continue through Thursday, March 26.

While the road will not be closed during the overlay project, area motorists can expect multiple lane closures and delays. This work includes the overlay, striping, and crosswalks.

Temporary lane closures the following week will allow TxDOT’s contractor to install pavement markings.

VEGA

The next half of the FM 2161 bridge deck will be poured on Thursday, March 26. Traffic on I-40 will be diverted to the frontage roads in both directions.