Lane closures for the week of March 21, 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of March 21, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Lane Closures:

Helium Road will be closed in both directions at I-40 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily from Monday, March 22 to Friday, March 26 for work on the westbound bridge.

Starting Friday, March 26, there will be no access to Helium Road in both directions, Soncy Road, or Hope Roads to 34th Avenue and Helium Road. All southbound traffic will be detoured to Hillside Road while all northbound traffic will be detoured to I-40 by means of Soncy or Hope roads.







