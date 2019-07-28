Lane closures for the week of July 28

Every week the Texas Department of Transportation provides a list of the weekly lane closures in the area. This is for the week of July 28, 2019.

On Sunday, July 28, a large utility pole will be removed from the southeast corner of SL 335 and Hillside Road.

As a result, various lanes will be closed beginning at 11 p.m. Sunday followed by a full intersection closure of SL 335 at Hillside from midnight to 5 a.m. Monday, July 29.

The eastbound Nelson Street exit and entrance ramps will be closed for approximately two weeks starting at 10 p.m. Monday, July 29, for moving and demolishing old barriers and installation of new barriers.

Motorists should exit at Ross and stay on the frontage road for access to Nelson Street.

The exit to Helium Road from I-40 westbound will be closed for drainage work.

The right lane of SL 335 southbound will be closed at Amarillo Boulevard for edge maintenance.

Watch for various lane closures at I-40 and Western Street for sidewalk and drainage repairs.

The Cherry Avenue exit ramp on northbound US 87 will be closed to traffic for a portion of the day on Monday, July 29, to allow crews to safely make repairs to the service road and other maintenance.

Repair work to US 87, at Cherry Avenue, will take place on Tuesday, July 30. Drivers should anticipate northbound US 87 lane closures.

Seal coat preparation work is taking place next week along FM 2176, from Loop 335 north to FM 1719. The moving operation will require various shoulder closures along the route. Watch out for slow moving equipment.

Various lane closures are planned along east I-40 next week:

Monday, July 29—eastbound outside lane from US 287 to FM 1912

Tuesday, July 30—both east-and westbound outside lane from FM 1912 to the Carson County Line

Wednesday, July 31—westbound outside lane from FM 1912 to US 287

Thursday, August 1—westbound inside and outside lanes from FM 1912 to US 287.