Lane closures for the week of July 19, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of July 19, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Patching repairs:

•On Monday, July 20, the State Loop (SL) 335 westbound entrance ramp from SH 136 will be closed from 9 a.m. until repairs are complete on the traffic signal.

•The left and center lanes of I-40 will be closed in both directions at Coulter Street for patching repairs.

•There will be various lanes closed on I-27 from 45th to 26th avenues in both directions for patching.

•On Tuesday, July 21, crews will make patching repairs on FM 1912 northbound near US 60.

•On Wednesday, July 22, crews will make patching repairs on US 60 eastbound at the entrance and exit ramps at Avenue B (the entrance to Amarillo College).

Be aware of crews working in the shoulders at the following locations:

•US 87 and Sand Creek between N. Fain Ranch Road and the BNSF railroad bridge

•I-40 and County Road (CR) 252, CR 208, CR T, FM 2880, FM 294, CR 276, CR 178, and FM 291

•The left lane of US 87 southbound will be closed at State Loop (SL) 335 and the right lane of US 87 northbound at Willow Creek Drive through Cherry Avenue for bridge maintenance work.

Other work:

•On Monday, July 20, watch for traffic control on SL 335 southbound between SE 3rd Avenue and I-40 for traffic signal work.

•The right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from Washington Street to the downtown interchange Monday, July 20, for safety upgrades.

•The I-40 eastbound entrance ramp from Washington Street will be closed during this time and motorists should follow the posted detour.

•On Monday, watch for crews spraying herbicide along SL 335 in Potter County.

•The outside lanes of I-40 will be closed in both directions at FM 2161 while the contractor removes the concrete traffic barrier from the shoulder.

