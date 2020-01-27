Lane closures for the week of January 26

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here is TxDot’s ‘Know Before You Go’ report for the week of January 26, 2020:

• On Tuesday, Jan. 28, Whitaker Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at I-40 between the frontage roads for placement of the westbound Whitaker Road bridge deck.

• On State Loop (SL) 335, watch for various lane closures between 45th Avenue and 81st Avenue for fog seal operations.

• Expect various lane closures near the intersection of Hagy Boulevard and Amarillo Boulevard for patching repairs.

• As patching and guardrail repairs continue, so will various lane and ramp closures around the I-27/I-40 downtown interchange.

• Watch for crews patching on River Road at the county road intersections between Cherry Avenue and FM 1719 throughout the week in preparation for upcoming seal coat operations.

• Sign and delineation work will continue on SL 335 at State Highway (SH) 136 throughout the week.

VEGA – Expect daily lane closures near Vega as the contractor continues to install pipe for the detour near the BI-40 bridge. This will transition into a shoulder closure at night. There is a possibility in the near future that traffic may be detoured from the I-40 main lanes to the frontage roads in order to bypass FM 2161, then traffic will be diverted back onto I-40, pending material availability. Crews will be forming up the deck on the bridge and pouring in the near future and closures will be on an as-needed basis. This is a full deck reconstruction located east of Amarillo: