Here are your weekly lane closures for the week of January 19, 2020.

• Expect various lane closures on State Loop (SL) 335 from 81st Avenue to 45th Avenue and on I-40 from Soncy Road to Hope Road for fog seal operations.



• Various lanes will be closed throughout the week at the I-40/I-27 downtown interchange for guardrail and patching repairs.



• On Wednesday, Jan. 22, the left lane of SL 335 eastbound will be closed from Whitaker Road to SH 136 for installation of chevron along the curve.



• On Thursday, Jan. 23, the left lane of FM 1719 southbound will be closed from SL 335 to Hastings Road for patching repairs.



• On I-40 eastbound, the right lane closure from Eastern Street to Lakeside Drive will continue for bridge repairs at Whitaker Road and Lakeside Drive.



• Construction of safety improvements is set to begin in approximately two weeks on US 87 from FM 1719 to NE 12th Avenue and I-40, just west of US 87 to the Carson County line.

o The public could expect the inside and/or outsides lanes to be closed in both directions as crews remove old, existing metal beam guard fence and cable barrier, and replace it with new material.



o This project will involve daily lane closures that will be picked up by the end of the day.



VEGA:

• Daily lane closures will continue just east of Vega as the contractor continues to install pipe for the detour near the BI-40 bridge.



All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.