Lane closures for the week of August 11

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has released its lane closure report for the week of August 11.

Closures for this week include the following:

I-27 & SL 335 BRIDGE RECONSTRUCTION

Tuesday, Aug. 13, SL 335 under I-27 will be closed to traffic until 6 a.m. the next day so crews can set beams.

I-40 & ROSS/ARTHUR STREET BRIDGE RECONSTRUCTION

Monday, Aug. 12, the Ross Street exit and entrance ramps on I-40 westbound will be closed in the morning for milling asphalt. The entrance ramp will open in the afternoon but the exit ramp will remain closed to remove the detour between Ross and Arthur streets.

On Monday, Aug. 12, the I-40 eastbound exit ramp will be closed at Nelson Street to work on the mow strip.

On Monday, Aug. 12, I-40 westbound will be reduced to one lane to remove any remaining temporary barriers.

On Tuesday, Aug. 13, the I-40 westbound entrance and exit ramps at Ross Street will be closed for embankment and grading work.

On Wednesday, Aug. 14, the I-40 westbound entrance ramp at Arthur Street will be closed for embankment and grading work.

Thursday, Aug. 15, the I-40 westbound entrance and exit ramps at Ross Street will be closed to place embankment/grading and for paving.

Friday, Aug. 16, the I-40 westbound entrance ramp at Arthur Street will be closed for paving.

ROUTINE MAINTENANCE