Lane closures for the week of Aug. 18

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The following is a press release from TxDOT Amarillo regarding lane closures.

I-40 Overlay

• Expect various lane closures in both directions on I-40 for road repairs from Adkisson Road to BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard) in preparation for overlay.

I-27/South of Downtown Interchange – Painting

• Monday, Aug. 19 – the left lane of I-27 southbound will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Tuesday, Aug. 20 – the right lane of I-27 southbound will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Wednesday, Aug. 21 – the left lane of I-27 northbound will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Thursday, Aug. 22 – the right lane of I-27 northbound will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Downtown Interchange

• Thursday, Aug. 22 – The I-27 northbound to I-40 eastbound ramp will be closed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to install a new sign.

• Friday, Aug. 23 – The left lane of the I-40 eastbound to I-27 southbound ramp will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for painting

I-40 & Ross/Arthur Bridge Reconstruction:

• I-40 westbound will be reduced to one lane between 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19 and 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 for asphalt work.

• The Ross Street exit ramp at I-40 eastbound will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19.

• I-40 eastbound will be reduced to one lane between 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 and 6 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 for asphalt work.

• I-40 westbound will be reduced to one lane between 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 and 6 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 for asphalt work.

• I-40 eastbound will be reduced to one lane between 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 and 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23 for asphalt work.

• Watch for flaggers directing traffic in both directions of Ross Street at I-40 from 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 to 6 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 asphalt repair work.

• Watch for flaggers directing traffic in both directions of Ross Street at I-40 from 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 to 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 for asphalt repair work.

Routine Maintenance

• On Monday, Aug. 19, FM 245 will be closed for patching repairs from SH 136 to Masterson Road. A detour will be in place.

• Tuesday – Thursday, Aug. 20 – 22, expect various lane closures on east SL 335 from I-40 to Spur 591, mainly in the northbound lanes, for patching repairs.

• On Tuesday, Aug. 20, the left and center lanes of I-40 eastbound will be closed at Western Street for bridge deck repair.

• The left lane of eastbound I-27 will be closed in both directions for center median maintenance and drain cleaning.

• The right lane of the eastbound I-27 frontage road will be closed at Western Street for storm drain maintenance.

• There will be various lanes closures on I-27 and I-40 around all intersections for cleaning of medians and storm drains.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. Follow us on Twitter @TxDOTAmarillo for regular updates and for the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.