Lane closures for the week of April 12, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of April 12, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

AMARILLO

Lane Closures:

• As work continues on installing median cable barrier, expect various inside lane and shoulder closures on US 87 between 24th Avenue and Cherry Street and on I-40 westbound from Pullman Road to Jackrabbit Road.

• Watch for various lane closures on I-27 in both directions from Bell Street to Washington Street for patching and fog seal operations.

• Various lanes will be closed on US 87 southbound and 15th Avenue for bridge deck repair.

Mowing Operations:

• Keep a safe distance from mowers along Amarillo Boulevard and US 87.

• Watch for slow-moving operations on the right shoulders for herbicide application in the following areas:

o Amarillo Boulevard and US 87

o SL 335

o US 60

o US 287

Patching repair locations:

• FM 293, eastbound and westbound, will be closed daily during normal work hours between SH 136 and FM 683 for edge repair and seal coat preparations. Traffic will be detoured to FM 245.