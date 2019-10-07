Lane closure report for week of October 6

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Every week, the Texas Department of Transportation releases a lane closure report. Here are the expected closures for the week of October 6, 2019.

• On Monday, Oct. 7, the left and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed at Coulter Street for weather-related patching repairs.

• On Tuesday, Oct. 8, the left and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed at Paramount Boulevard for patching repairs.

• On I-40 westbound, the left and center lanes will be closed at Nelson Street for weather-related patching repairs. Depending on progress, this work could take place either Monday or Tuesday, Oct. 7 or 8.

• The left lane of the westbound I-40 frontage road will be closed about 400 to 1,600 feet east of Big Texan Road, depending on weather conditions, for work on the retaining wall and frontage road/future ramp work.

• On Monday, Oct. 7, westbound traffic on SL 335 (Hollywood Road) will be shifted at Coulter Road.

• On Friday, Oct. 11, a bridge deck will be poured on I-27 at SL 335 (Hollywood Road). Drivers should watch for concrete trucks entering and exiting the work site during the daytime. Delays are possible.

• Various lanes will be closed on the I-27 southbound frontage road between FM 2219 and Rockwell Road for overlay work.

• Watch for various lane and road closures in the area of Port Lane and Haggie Boulevard for overlay work. Motorists should be mindful of posted detours.

• Watch for various lane closures through the detour on I-40 in both directions between Eastern and Pullman roads for weather-related patching repairs.

• In Potter County, watch for various lane closures as crews patch RM 1061.

• Crews will continue to place hot mix and overlay on I-40 westbound from Adkisson Road to Hope Road.

• The left lane of US 87/US 287 northbound will continue to be closed by Amarillo Creek while the bridge reconstruction project continues.

• In Canyon, right lane closures will continue in both directions of SH 217 in Canyon from 23rd Street to Holman Lane to install curbs, ramps, and sidewalks.