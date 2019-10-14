Lane closure report for week of October 13

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Every week, the Texas Department of Transportation releases a lane closure report. Here are the expected closures for the week of October 13, 2019.
- Crews will be removing the portable concrete traffic barrier on southbound US 60, just north of Canyon. Motorists will see a large crane picking up and loading the barriers onto trucks. Traffic may be slowed down at various times throughout the week.
- While no new lane closures are scheduled, crews will be installing plowable reflectors in both directions of the I-40 main lanes between Arthur and Ross streets. This will be a mobile operation, happening at various times throughout the week.
- The right lane of I-27 northbound will be closed from 45th Avenue to Washington Street for erosion control and patching repairs.
- Expect various lane closures in both directions on Amarillo Boulevard for drainage work from Hughes Street to Western Street.
- Various lanes on I-27 southbound will be closed from FM 2219 to Rockwell Road for edge maintenance work.
- US 87 Mill and Fill Operations with right lane and overnight closures at the following locations: Northbound Cherry Avenue at the bridge deck
- Southbound FM 1719 at the bridge deck
- Southbound Willow Creek Road at the bridge deck.
- State Loop 335 Mill and Fill Operations:
- Right lane closures on SL 335 eastbound about a mile from US 87, past Toot’n Totum
- Access points will be closed when hot mix is being laid.
- Right lane closures and turn lane closures at US 87 on SL 335 westbound for about the same distance
- Access and turning areas will be closed when hot mix is being laid.
- Lanes being worked on will also be closed overnight.
- Crews will continue to place hot mix and overlay on I-40 westbound from Adkisson Road to Hope Road.
- The left lane of US 87/US 287 northbound will continue to be closed by Amarillo Creek while the bridge reconstruction project continues.
- In Canyon, right lane closures will continue in both directions of SH 217 in Canyon from 23rd Street to Holman Lane to install curbs, ramps, and sidewalks.