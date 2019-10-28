Lane closure report for week of Oct. 27

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TxDOT’s weekly lane closure report for construction around Amarillo the week of October 27, 2019:

• Expect various lane closures on I-27 between 45th Avenue and 26th Avenue for weather-related road repairs.

• Watch for lane closures on US 87 northbound at the 15th Avenue bridge for concrete repairs.

• Various lanes will be closed on Amarillo Boulevard from Hughes Street to Western Street for edge maintenance.

• Various lane closures along the I-40 and I-27 corridors as crews repair guardrails and cable barriers.

• The right lanes of the I-27 frontage roads will be closed in both directions from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily from Western Street to Georgia Street as construction of ADA-compliant sidewalks and ramps continues.

• Temporary ramp and frontage road lane closures may be necessary on I-40 westbound for overlay work.

• Hillside Road will be closed at Helium Road from Wednesday, Oct. 30 through Friday, Nov. 1 for installation of drainage pipes.

• FM 293 will be closed from SH 136 to FM 683 in both directions for road widening work. Traffic will be detoured to FM 245 while crews are working.