Lake Meredith Rangers looking for missing person

Ryan Kennedy Courtesy: National Park Service U.S. Department of the Interior

FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Lake Meredith National Recreation Area Rangers are searching for a missing person.

According to Eric Smith, Lake Meredith NRA and Alibates Flint Quarries Superintendent, on Sunday at around 11:15 p.m., the National Park Service received a notification that Ryan Kennedy had been hunting and camping in the park but did not return home as planned.

Rangers said the found Kennedy’s truck and boat trailer Sunday night but found no sign of him.

Rangers continued their ground search and began a water search this morning. Officials said items belonging to Kennedy were found on the water this afternoon, but he and his boat are missing.

Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens and DPS are assisting in the search.

Anyone having information about Kennedy is asked to call the Lake Meredith National Recreation Area headquarters.

