Lake Meredith National Recreation Area modifying operations to implement local health guidance

FRITCH, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lake Meredith National Recreation Area, in response to national state and local heath guidelines, is announcing additional modifications to operations to support federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

As of April 7, 2020, Lake Meredith National Recreation Area will offer very limited services outside those that support visitor or resource protection. At Lake Meredith National Recreation Area, the following services and operations will be suspended in order to comply with the Texas and local health guidance:

Campgrounds will be closed effective April 7, 2020 until social distancing guidelines and stay at home recommendations or executive orders are lifted.

Sanford Yake and Fritch Fortress Campgrounds will be closed to both day use and camping.

Harbor Bay, Cedar Canyon, Bugbee, Blue West, Chimney Hollow, McBride Canyon and all 3 areas at Plum Creek will be closed to camping but open to day use for outdoor activities such as hiking, fishing, horseback riding and hunting.

Rosita Flats and Blue Creek will be closed to camping but open to day use.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website https://www.nps.gov/lamr/index.htm and social media channels.

Outdoor spaces at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state, and local health guidance.

The park’s trail system will remain open and accessible to the public for use while following social distancing guidelines.

Hunting areas in the park will remain open for day use while following social distancing guidelines and following state game laws.

Horse corals and riding trails in the Plum Creek area will remain open for day use following social distancing guidelines.

Launch ramps at the lake will remain open and the lake open to fishing from boats or the shoreline while following social distancing guidelines and state fishing regulations.

Rosita Flats and Blue Creek ORV areas will be closed to camping but remain open to day use while maintaining social distancing guidelines and following Special Use Permit rules

If contemplating a visit to a national park during this pandemic, the NPS asks visitors to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees. As services are limited, the NPS urges visitors to continue to practice Leave No Trace principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safer and healthier.