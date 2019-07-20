Las Fiestas de Amarillo Parade celebrates 39 years

AMARILLO,Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 39th annual Las Fiestas De Amarillo Parade took place Saturday, July 20.

The event took place in the morning, starting with the parade on 17th and Arthur and ending with a festival at the Our Lady of Guadalupe church grounds.

People lined the streets to take part in the parade and festival that helps to serve as a fundraiser for Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

“This is our 39th big year and fortunately this is also been the 100th year of our church,” Tony Escoto, Director with Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, stated.

The idea is to bring the community together by holding an event they can participate in.

“Basically what we do is get everybody in the community to come out here and run the booths,” Escoto said.

Every cent raised goes directly to the church.

“Everybody takes pride in what they do. it’s not about what you got it’s how we can get together and really become one,” Escoto said.

You do not have to be a member of the church to take part in the festivities.

“People that don’t even come to this church will come today and tomorrow,” Virginia Estrada, Grand Marshall of the parade, said.

Estrada believes the spirit of those in the area that keep people interested.

“They’ll feel welcomed they’ll feel loved, and they’ll keep coming back,” Estrada said.

Volunteers said hundreds will visit over the weekend but keeping the welcoming arms of the church open is what the event is all about.

“You know none of us are as strong as all of us,” Escoto said.

A raffle was also held at the festival with gift cards of up to $250 as well as a top prize of $5,000 given as well.

The event continues on Sunday where it will be free of charge until 4 p.m. and after that, admission is $5 per person.