UPDATE: Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 8:55 p.m.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Koonce Fire in western Wichita County has now consumed 3,000 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer.

At the time of the Texas A&M Forest Service’s last update, the Koonce fire is 0% contained.

According to officials with the Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department, U.S. 287 in western Wichita County is closed at this time.

DriveTexas.Org reports U.S. 287 is closed from F.M. 2384 to F.M. 368, and there is no expected time for reopening listed yet.

IPVFD officials also said air support is in the area to help the multiple agencies on the scene contain the wildfire.

No evacuations have been ordered in the area at this time.

Officials with the Wichita West VFD said the fire is on the south side of the railroad tracks along U.S. 287, from approximately Burnett Ranch Rd to the 6 Mile Cut Off.

There have not been any reports of damaged structures as of 8:00 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A wildfire in western Wichita County that has been named the Koonce Fire continues to burn, and multiple agencies are continuing to try and extinguish it.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the Koonce Fire has burned at least 1,000 acres and has not yet been contained.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, according to the NIFC.

Unconfirmed scanner traffic indicates more units with the Wichita Falls Fire Department are headed to the fire to help get it under control.

The Wichita West VFD, Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Kamay VFD, and WFFD already have units on the scene as the wildfire continues to blaze.

Smoke visible from U.S. 287

View from U.S. 287

We have a crew on the scene working to gather more information, so stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.