Kittens rescued with coffee

DRAYTON VALLEY, ALBERTA, Canada (NBC NEWS) — Three kittens have been rescued from harsh Canadian winter weather by a kind-hearted passer-by and a cup of warm coffee.

Video posted online showed oil worker Kendall Diwisch spotting the kittens frozen to the ground on the way back from near one of the wells where he worked in Alberta.

Unable to free all of them with his hands, Diwisch poured his warm coffee over two of the kittens’ tails, which thawed the ice and allowed him to carry all three to safety.

Diwisch posted on his social media page that the kittens, all males, had since been re-homed together.

More from MyHighPlains.com: