Killeen, TX (FOX 44) – As the nation stands still to honor the lives lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Killeen community is walking. Killeen ISD and the Killeen Police Department held the 17th annual Freedom Walk today.

Hundreds gathered at Leo Buckley stadium to mark the terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001. Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski was the keynote speaker, focusing on the ‘never forget’ message.

“It means something different to everybody,” says Kubinski.

To Chief Kubinski, it means telling the stories of those who lost their lives–including the 343 firefighters who didn’t come home to their families.

“The largest single loss of firefighters, in any event, in the United States history,” says Kubinski.

Eight paramedics, 60 police officers, and 2,779 people died that day.

Chief Kubinski challenges those who aren’t old enough to remember the tragedy…

“Find a documentary. Because every time I watch a documentary every year for the last 21 years, I’ve learned something, do something different, be something different to everybody,” says Kubinski.

KISD Superintendent JoAnn Fey believes today’s event is the most authentic way to learn about 9/11.

“Visually present, you have your fire department–visually present, you have your police department,” says Fey.

Her message to those in uniform…

“Bravo. Bravo for the people that are in uniform, both service and first responders,” says the Superintendent.