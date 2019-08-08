Kingdom Fest returns for second year of giveaways and fun

Kingdom Church is excited for its second-annual backpack and school supply giveaway. The event is set for Saturday, August 17 from 2 to 6 p.m.

This year, organizers will offer elementary through high school kids free haircuts and school physicals as well. There will be food trucks, jump houses, vendors, music and motivational speakers.

The event is open to the public and will be held at Hines Memorial Park, located at 1300 NW 18th Street in Amarillo.

If you have any questions, please contact (806) 290-1682.