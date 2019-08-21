King Industries holds meeting on PFAS

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The company that was hired by the City of Clovis back in February to help deal with PFAS contamination held a meeting tonight.

King Industries presented some short term steps at tonight’s meeting including constant water sampling and drilling additional monitor wells. They also mentioned the development of a groundwater model to predict the movement of the PFAS.

Based on that model they would make a pump to deal with any scenario. They say they will continue researching different treatment techniques to help abate the contamination.

“Some of the difficulties that we have is how do you address water rights issues when you start doing a pump and treat? And how does that affect different farmers and dairy producers in the area,” said Tom Blaine, King Industries vice president of engineering.

A few other options they presented is to slow the movement of PFAS contamination by placing a clay cap over the area.

Another option is to use a centralized pump to treat the groundwater.