KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Many people are trying to figure out ways to help those affected in Uvalde. Today, the Killeen community did what they could to show support.

Nancy Rodriguez and her daughter-in-law Vickie Valladares wanted to show their support and sympathy for the Uvalde community, so they gathered items, cards, and donations to take to Uvalde.

Valladares used her artistic gifts to create a painting.

“I feel like the only thing that was right was to show some type of hope,” Valladares said. “And that’s what I pray, that this painting gives hope that these kids see heaven.”

The inspiration came from a mother who lost a child herself. Valladares’s cousin, Mary Rodriguez.

“I felt compelled as a mother who has also lost a child,” Rodriguez said. “Maybe not in the same manner, but no parent should ever have to see their children go before them. My cousin has done some beautiful healing art for me for my loss. So immediately, I started thinking we have to do something for these families.”

They want to make sure the Uvalde community knows they are not alone.

“When one person hurts, we all hurt,” Valladares said. “And this is a tragic, deep felt hurt by everyone. And I just want them to know that when the dust settles, when everyone goes home, and they start to feel that the world has forgotten their children, I want to be able to stand here and say, no, we’re not going to forget.”

Valladares included details about each child represented on their shirts.

“I wanted to put little things in there that would individualize each kid because they had their own dreams,” Valladares said. “They had their own aspirations. They had their own ways of doing things.”

She also included the husband of one of the teachers who died from a heart attack after his wife’s death.

“He was a victim,” Valladares said. “He would not have passed away had this entire thing not happened.”

You can buy prints of the painting here. And all of the proceeds will be donated to Uvalde.