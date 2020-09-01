Kids without COVID symptoms may shed virus for weeks, study shows

(FOX NEWS) — Asymptomatic children may spread the coronavirus for up to three weeks.
According to a study published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, children who test positive for the coronavirus but show no symptoms can carry the virus in their systems for an average of two weeks.
The study testing 91 coronavirus cases in kids found 22 percent were asymptomatic carriers most of those children continued to test positive days and even weeks after their first diagnosis with the longest positive test taken on day 28.
Researchers say the study highlights the importance of contact tracing and enforcing social distancing even with children.
