Kids who do chores become more successful adults

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 07:02 AM CDT

Kids who are assigned chores may be better prepared for adulthood.

Harvard researchers have found that people who had more childhood chores not only grow-up to be happier but are more successful and are better employees.

Childhood chores help people learn at a young age the value of work and contributing for the good of the group.

The study also suggests that chores help make people better team players and more prepared to work with others. 

