Kids & Screen Time

The World Health Organization has issued guidance for how much screen time children under 5 should get and it’s not very much. Screens are everywhere though and this has made monitoring screen time much harder than in years past. Complicating the issue is that some screen time can be educational as well as support social development. The answer is balance.

The problems with screen time:

Unstructured play time is more valuable for young kids brain development. Children younger than 2 are more likely to learn and remember information from a live presentation than from a video

By age 2 limited screen time with a program involving music, movement and stories can be beneficial Never replace reading, interactive play, and problem-solving with media Co-view with your child to help understand what they are seeing and how to apply it to real life

Crucial to monitor what your child is watching along with the games/apps to make sure that what they are playing is appropriate Avoid fast-paced programming. Young children have a hard time understanding information with a lot of distracting content and violence.



Too much or too poor screen time has been linked to:

Obesity

Irregular sleep/short duration of sleep

Behavioral problems

Limited social skills

Violence

Less time for unstructured play

Ensure screen time is quality time:

Preview programs before allowing kids to view/play them

Seek out interactive options vs those that just have them pushing/swiping/or staring at the screen

Use parental controls to block or filter internet content

Make sure you able to check on your child to supervise what they are viewing and what they are doing

Ask them often what things they are viewing/playing and what they like about them

Tips to limit screen time:

Prioritize unplugged/ unstructured time

Create tech-free zones or times (meals, one night a week)

Discourage use during homework

Set and enforce daily or weekly screen time limits (no screens 1 hour before bed)

Charge devices outside of bedrooms at night

Limit your own screen time Don’t forget that the most important things cannot be taught by a screen (kindness, being involved, strong relationship within the family)



Parenting Challenge: Managing screens and media will be an ongoing issue. Develop the rules and revisit them as your child grows.