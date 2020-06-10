Kids Inc. has mural painted by Blank Spaces for their 75th anniversary

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – You may have noticed something different on the side of the Kids Inc. building.

“It’s amazing, It’s beautiful, and we’re really really proud of it,” Jimmy Lackey, the president and CEO of Kids Inc, stated.

A mural, that represents the organization and what they are about is being painted on the structure.

“I think it’s representative of who we are and when it gets done your going to see volleyball players on there, football players, basketball players logos from years past and it’s just a chronological, historical perspective,” Lackey explained.

Lackey said they are not just about sports but also about supporting youth.



“It’s a project that’s showing off talent here in our community that are school aged kiddos that will be able to use those talents to do some big things,” Lackey said.



The mural is being done by Blank Spaces, a program that encourages kids to express themselves through art.

“Both of our organizations are about kids, both of them are about giving them opportunities, giving them ways and chances to find their talent,” Shawn Kennedy, Executive Director of Blank Spaces Mural and Gallery, said.

Kennedy said for him this mural is a special one.



“We are at our year one anniversary and we’re celebrating the Kids Inc. 75th anniversary so it’s a real nice tie in,” Kennedy stated.