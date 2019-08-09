Kids Day returns to Dillard’s for Tax-Free Weekend

Tax free weekend is underway here in Texas just in time for back to school. Dillard’s is a one-stop destination for the whole family, and when it comes to kids and back to school shopping, Kids Day at Dillard’s is the place to be! Kids day is Saturday, August 10 at Westgate Mall.

Check out a fashion show on Saturday afternoon featuring great looks for kids of all ages.

When mom or dad are shopping these looks on Kids Day, there will be activities and promotions for the kiddos. First is the School is Cool promotion – kids can explain why they think school is cool, have their entry on display and will be entered to win a wardrobe valued at $200. There will be a backpack and school supply gift card register to win, as well as a back-to-school photo frame gift with your purchase. Don’t forget– it’s also Tax-Free Weekend.

Dillard’s in Westgate Mall will open at 9 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. for the event.