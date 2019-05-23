Kids Café Summer Food Service Program

The High Plains Food Bank Kids Café Summer Food Service Program is back. Meals will be provided to all children for free on a first come, first serve basis at the sites and times as follows:

Monday-Friday 

  • ACTS Community Center – 202 S Louisiana, Amarillo, TX 79106, 3:30-4:30PM 
  • Amarillo Gardens Apartments – 1223 S Roberts Street, Amarillo, TX 79102, 1-2PM 
  • Cypress Creek Apartments – 527 Jason Ave, Amarillo, TX 79108, 1-2PM 
  • Maverick Boys & Girls Club – 1923 S Lincoln Amarillo, TX 79109, 8-9:30AM & 11:30AM-12:30PM 

Tuesdays & Thursdays 

  • Town Parc Apartments – 6501 Woodward St, Amarillo, TX 79106, 11AM-12PM 
  • Cathy’s Pointe Apartments – 2701 North Grand St, Amarillo, TX 79107, 1-2PM 

Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays 

  • Greentree Village Apartment Homes – 2301 Seth Ln, Amarillo, TX 79108, 12-1PM 
  • Stone Canyon Apartments – 6208 Ventura Dr, Amarillo, TX 79110, 1PM-2PM 

High Plains Food Bank  
815 Ross St.
(806) 374-8562
WWW.HPFB.ORG
 

