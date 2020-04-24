Kids Cafe continuing to provide nutritious weekday meals for local kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kids Cafe continues to provide nutritious weekday meals for local kids through curbside pickup points.

They say staff will be set up in the parking lots at specific locations serving to-go meals on a first-come, first-serve basis.

That’s each weekday from 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

San Jacinto Elementary, 3400 West 4th

Wills Elementary, 3500 West 11th

Humphrey’s Elementary, 3901 SE 15th

Glenwood Elementary, 2407 South Houston

Hamlet Elementary, 705 Sycamore

Whittier Elementary, 2004 North Marrs

Eastridge Mission Center, 1300 Evergreen Street

Boys and Girls Club of Amarillo, 1923 South Lincoln

Gilliland Community Kitchen- High Plains Food Bank, 2199 SE 8th Ave

