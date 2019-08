This year may see bullet proof backpacks fly off the shelves at school supply outlets.

PHOENIX, AZ (FOX NEWS) – This may be the year that kids head back-to-school with bullet-proof backpacks.

Some say it’s not surprising after over two decades of high profile school shootings.

Many school supply outlets will be offering the gear for the upcoming school year.

Such backpacks with all the features can cost up to $175.

Keep in mind, they are heavier than your normal book-bag.