If you thought Kentucky Fried Chicken’s double down was a lot. Check out its newest menu offering.

Starting next month, the fried chicken chain says you can try the KFC Cheetos Sandwich.

The sandwich features a crispy fried chicken filet topped with a “special Cheetos sauce” sitting on a bed of Cheetos.

That’s only one of the items listed on the new Cheetos line-up at the restaurant.

The lineup also includes “Cheetos-fied KFC hot wings” “Cheetos loaded fries” and “KFC mac and Cheetos bowl.”