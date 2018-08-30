Kentucky Fried Chicken will pay you to name your baby Harland

LOUISVILLE, KY (WBTW) – Would you name your baby Harland for $11,000? Kentucky Fried Chicken wants to pay you to do just that.

The “Name Your Baby Harland” contest launched on the KFC website and has two requirements:

You must name your baby Harland, in honor of KFC’s Col. Harland Sanders

The baby must be the first “Harland” born in America on September 9

Why Sept 9? The promotion is held in honor of the restaurant founder’s 128th birthday, which falls on the date. And what’s with the $11,000 total? Because of KFC’s 11 herbs and spices, naturally.

The entry form on the website will allow you to enter beginning Sept. 9. You must be able to prove that your baby was legally named Harland and born between midnight and 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 9. You’ll need to upload a birth certificate, hospital record, or other official document to prove your claim.

The first baby Harland will receive $11,000 to go toward the child’s college tuition.

The contest ends at 11:59 PM ET on October 9, 2018. Check out the rules here.