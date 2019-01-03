Kentucky Cops ‘Mourn’ Loss Of Krispy Kreme Truck

The doughnut-loving cop cliché has been around for years and police officers humorously reinforced that stereotype in Kentucky recently.

It happened after a Krispy Kreme doughnut truck caught fire in Lexington on New Year’s Eve.

No one was injured but the fire definitely put the “krisp” in Krispy Kreme – toasting the precious cargo past the point of being edible.

Lexington Police took to social media — posting funny photos of officers pretending to mourn the loss of doughnuts.

The posts went viral, inspiring responses from police departments across the nation offering tongue-in-cheek condolences.

