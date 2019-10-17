Kellogg’s selling all together cereal box

The cereal company is putting Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Rice Krispies, Frosted Mini Wheats, Raisin Bran and Corn Flakes into one limited edition box.

(FOX NEWS) —If you have trouble deciding which cereal to choose Kellogg’s wants to help.

For the first time in history, the company is combining six of your favorite breakfast brands into one.

The all together box is a mix of Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Rice Krispies, Frosted Mini Wheats, Raisin Bran and Corn Flakes, all packed into a purple box with their respective mascots pictured on the front.

Cereal fans can head to kelloggstore.com on Thursday to order the limited edition box for twenty dollars.

And you can crunch on your breakfast knowing it’s for a good cause.

Kellogg’s is donating $50,000 dollars to support an LGBTQ advocacy group.