Keep Amarillo Clean is celebrating National Clean-Up Day this Saturday. From the hours of 9 am to noon, they want to challenge people who live in the Yellow City to make Amarillo happier, healthier, and cleaner by just simply picking up some trash around your home, work, or school.

Any groups out there who need a little direction on where to start or are looking to reserve an area, you can call (806) 678-4615 or email keepamarilloclean@gmail.com.