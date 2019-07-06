Kayak tours at Lake Meredith

FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Lake Meredith can get pretty busy during the summer, especially with their Saturday kayak tours.

The kayak tour is held in the stilling basin of Spring Canyon, an area at the lake known for family fun.

Around 9 a.m. people arrive at the stilling basin at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area to take a tour of Spring Canyon.

“What we have here today, we offer every Saturday, a kayak tour of this wetlands area,” Eric Smith, Superintendent of Lake Meredith National Recreation Area, stated.

The tour attracts visitors from all over the Panhandle area. Park rangers ask that if you plan on taking a trip, to call and make reservations ahead of time.

“It’s really popular, we have to take reservations because it gets packed,” Smith said.

Participants will be able to use an inflatable kayak provided by the park. This helps many first timers feel at ease since safety is a priority at the park and on the tours.

“You really have to try to make them turn over, so we have a lot of first-timers and we want to make sure they feel comfortable and stable,” Smith explained.

While paddling, visitors also get a history lesson from two park rangers that will be with them on the tour about the wetlands area.

The tour is only about one mile long, but park rangers aks that visitors be prepared to stay for a couple of hours.

“It takes about an hour and 45 minutes to 2 hours for the tour and we send two rangers with them,” Smith said.

After the tour, park rangers encourage people to explore the rest of the park and what it has to offer.

“We have a large swimming area, we have an area for people to scuba dive, there’s fishing,” Smith stated.

The water in the stilling basin is much calmer since there are not many boats that go through the area.

The stilling basin is recommended if you have small children or if you are a beginner.

Park rangers ask that you bring sunscreen, bug spray, and a plastic bag to keep electronics in.

The rest of the equipment like the inflatable kayaks will be given to visitors upon arrival.

Rangers also ask that you don’t bring glass bottles or pets in the stilling basin.