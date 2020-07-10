Liberal Police Dept.: Officer terminated for violations of departmental procedures

LIBERAL, Kan. (KAMR/KCIT) — The police department in Liberal, Kansas has terminated an officer for what it said was violations of department procedures.

On July 9, LPD officials became aware of a social media post regarding a city police officer on duty and in uniform showing a hand gesture the department called “commonly associated and affiliated with criminal gang activity.”

LPD said and investigation showed the photo to be authentic, and the officer was placed on immediate administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of further review.

Officials with the department said a more in-depth review found the officer had violated departmental procedures and guidelines set forth by the City of Liberal and is no longer employed by LPD.

LPD said in a statement:

“The Liberal Police Department wishes to convey the importance of the promotion of continued health community relations, both those already accomplished and those in progress and does not take instances of violations of the public’s trust lightly. The Liberal Police Department does not tolerate displays or vocalizations of hate speech, disparaging words or actions of other or criminal activity and has taken appropriate actions to work to continue to build upon trust and transparency between our offices and this community.

