Kansas senate leadership issues statement on Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop’s arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)— Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson and Vice President Rick Wilborn

have issued a joint statement on Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop’s arrest Tuesday.

“This morning, we all learned that Senator Suellentrop had been arrested and subsequently released without charges. The underlying incident is certainly serious and very unfortunate. We will continue to pray for Gene and his family as we gather more information. The Senate continues to do our work on behalf of the people of Kansas.” Senate President Ty Masterson & Vice President Rick Wilborn

This comes after a district court judge released Suellentrop Tuesday morning. The judge said there was not enough evidence to hold the Kansas senator. Ultimately, prosecutors will decide whether there’s additional evidence to bring charges.

Suellentrop was accused of driving down the wrong way of I-70, while under the influence. He was missing from the Kansas senate floor Tuesday afternoon, as lawmakers debated and voted on the Kansas Emergency Management Act.

He was charged with driving under the influence, trying to run from law enforcement, speeding, and driving on the wrong side of the highway.

Suellentrop was a member of the Kansas House of Representatives for seven years, before being elected to the state senate in 2016.

He now serves as the second highest position in the Kansas senate.

This is the first statement released from lawmakers, since Suellentrop’s arrest. The governor’s office has declined to comment.