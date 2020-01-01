Kansas coffee cup controversy

A Kansas police chief says the coffee cup controversy that went viral over the weekend was a hoax.

JUNCTION CITY, KS (KSNT) — A social media post from a Kansas police officer has turned out to be a fake.

Earlier this month a Kansas police officer claimed a McDonald’s employee handed him a cup of coffee with an offensive slur on it.

But after police conducted an investigation – they determined the officer was actually the one who wrote it.

Following the investigation, the officer resigned from the department.

The chief says doesn’t just make their department look bad – it reflects poorly on law enforcement around the country.

The chief says he’s also talked with the local district attorney about further repercussions from the incident.

But – at this point – it is not likely the -now former- officer will face any charges.