Kansas coffee cup controversy

News

A Kansas police chief says the coffee cup controversy that went viral over the weekend was a hoax.

Posted: / Updated:

JUNCTION CITY, KS (KSNT) — A social media post from a Kansas police officer has turned out to be a fake.

Earlier this month a Kansas police officer claimed a McDonald’s employee handed him a cup of coffee with an offensive slur on it.

But after police conducted an investigation – they determined the officer was actually the one who wrote it.

Following the investigation, the officer resigned from the department.

The chief says doesn’t just make their department look bad – it reflects poorly on law enforcement around the country.

The chief says he’s also talked with the local district attorney about further repercussions from the incident.

But – at this point – it is not likely the -now former- officer will face any charges.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss