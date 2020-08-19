KAMR Local 4 to host race relations town hall tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the nationwide discussion over race relations continues, we are speaking with local leaders here in our area.
Tune in to our special show: Together We Rise: A Race Relations Town Hall.
It airs Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. on KAMR Local 4 and Fox 14. It will also be streamed on this page.
We speak with city leaders and those in our community working to create a more inviting city for all races.
See more on the topic in the below interview with Jackie Kingston:
