K-9 Units Visit Terminally Ill Girl

A seven-year-old Wisconsin girl loves dogs and they’re bringing her joy despite her having an inoperable brain tumor.

This past Saturday, Emma Mertens met K-9 officers from 40 different police departments across the state of Wisconsin.

They traveled to Emma’s home town of Hartland.

The girl’s family set up “go-fund-me” and Facebook pages, asking people to send photos of dogs.

Police departments from across Wisconsin saw the request and decided to surprise Emma by visiting her.

Emma has also received more than, 000 well wishes from around the world.

The “go-fund-me” campaign has raised more than $125,000.

The money will go towards Emma’s medical care and related expenses with the goal of successfully treating the tumor.