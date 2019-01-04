Juvenile Suspect Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - A suspect has been arrested involving the sexual assault of four people, including a 65-year-old woman.

It happened on Dec. 22 in the Southlawn neighborhood.

During the investigation, APD said they learned there were possibly three other victims of sexual assault from the same suspect in the Southlawn neighborhood.

Officials said all of the victim's had made police reports, but they did not appear to be connected until the investigation of the Dec. 22 assault.

APD told us a suspect was developed that matched in all four cases and identified as a juvenile male living in the area.

On Dec. 31, the suspect was arrested and booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains.

He is charged with three counts of Sexual Assault, one count of Aggravated Sexual Assault, and Criminal Trespass.