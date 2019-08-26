Juvenile shot in East Amarillo, APD needs help to find the shooter

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one juvenile female injured.

APD said it happened around 3:30 in the afternoon at an apartment complex on the 2500 block of S. Spring Street.

A caller told police that a man in a red shirt entered the apartment and shot one time.

The woman who was hit with the bullet was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Amarillo Police Department is asking anyone with any information to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.