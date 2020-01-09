Juvenile found with gun near Caprock High causes lockdown, AISD officials say

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD said students and staff at Caprock High School were put on lockdown this evening after a report of a juvenile with a weapon near the school.

According to Amarillo ISD, there were about 80 students and staff still on campus taking part in several extracurricular activities at the time of the report.

AISD said it happened just south of the athletic complex, across 34th St.

School officials said four juveniles were apprehended and that a gun was found on one of them.

MyHighPlains.com has reached out to Amarillo Police for more information on this incident and are awaiting comment.

AISD said in a statement:

Ensuring the safety of our schools is always the highest priority. Everyone in the school, including our staff, students and administrators, have an important role in school safety both during the school day and, and as was the case today, after school. That was emphasized this evening when someone followed the “If you see something, say something,” call to action.”

More from MyHighPlains.com: