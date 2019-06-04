Justice Department adds Amarillo to National Public Safety Partnership to combat violent crime

As the Department of Justice continues its efforts reduce violent crime in America, Attorney General William P. Barr today announced that Amarillo, TX was selected to join the National Public Safety Partnership (PSP) initiative.

PSP provides a framework for enhancing federal support of state, local and tribal law enforcement officials and prosecutors as they aggressively investigate and pursue violent criminals, specifically those involved in gun crime, drug trafficking and gang violence.

“The Public Safety Partnership is a successful program that directs federal law enforcement resources to the cities where they can have the greatest impact,” Attorney General Barr said. “These resources help police departments to diagnose where crime is highest—and why—and to find, arrest and prosecute criminals. Several participating cities have already seen dramatic reductions in violent crime over the past two years. As we expand this program to 10 more cities across America, we are determined to replicate that success.”

“Federal law enforcement is proud to bring our resources to bear in communities fighting persistent crime,” said U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox. “The people of Amarillo deserve to feel safe in their city. I’m confident that with Chief Drain’s help, we can make a significant dent in the violent crime plaguing the Panhandle.”

The Justice Department created PSP and the Task Force on Crime Reduction and Public Safety in response to President Donald Trump’s February 9, 2017, Executive Order charging the agency with leading a national effort to combat violent crime. In June 2017, the Department of Justice announced the formation of the National Public Safety Partnership initiative.

To be considered for selection, a site must have sustained levels of violence that exceed the national average, demonstrate a commitment to reducing crime, and display compliance with federal immigration requirements.

The 10 sites announced today are as follows:

Anniston, Alabama

Oxford, Alabama

Anchorage, Alaska

Davenport, Iowa

Wichita, Kansas

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baltimore, Maryland

Cleveland, Ohio

Amarillo, Texas

Harris County, Texas

More than 30 cities have participated in PSP. The primary participating Justice Department components include the Office of Justice Programs, Office on Violence Against Women, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, FBI, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Marshals Service.

(PRESS RELEASE)