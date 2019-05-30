Just 7,500 steps a day could help you live longer

10,000 steps is often seen as a daily fitness goal but do you really need that many?

New data published Wednesday in “JAMA Internal Medicine” suggests older women may live longer if they take just 7,500 steps a day.

In a study of more than 17,000 women, with an average age of 72, researchers find those who take just 4,400 steps have a lower mortality rate.

The data also reveals women who reach 10,000 steps a day have the same life expectancy as those who reach 7,500 steps a day meaning the health benefits of walking eventually level out.

Experts say this is good news for people who are not active, as it proves just light walking can lead to a longer, healthier life.