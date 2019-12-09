Jury selection begins for second Dalhart murder suspect

News

by: MyHighPlains Staff | news@kamr.com

Posted: / Updated:

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Jury selection has begun for a second suspect in the murder of a Dalhart man who went missing and was later found dead.

Camilla Frazier-Tidrow is accused of killing her father, Joel Frazier, back in 2017.

RELATED: Three Indicted on Charges Related to Murder of a Dalhart Man

Frazier went missing in July 2017 and was found in an incinerator near a meatpacking plant.

RELATED: Trial begins for one of three murder suspects in Dalhart

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss