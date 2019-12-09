Jury selection begins for second Dalhart murder suspect

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Jury selection has begun for a second suspect in the murder of a Dalhart man who went missing and was later found dead.

Camilla Frazier-Tidrow is accused of killing her father, Joel Frazier, back in 2017.

Frazier went missing in July 2017 and was found in an incinerator near a meatpacking plant.

