Jury selection begins for second Dalhart murder suspect

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Jury selection has begun for a second suspect in the murder of a Dalhart man who went missing and was later found dead.
Camilla Frazier-Tidrow is accused of killing her father, Joel Frazier, back in 2017.
Frazier went missing in July 2017 and was found in an incinerator near a meatpacking plant.
